ChristianaCare One of Many Hospitals Hit with Cyberattack by Pro-Russian Group

ChristianaCare has been experiencing temporary service interruptions with their website, christianacare.org. The hospital made that announcement in a tweet earlier Tuesday. They said that patients needing to access their patient portal can do so using the app or visit the portal directly.

Internet reports say the pro-Russian ‘hacktivist’ group KillNet has taken credit for the hacking – and ChristianaCare is just one of multiple sites around the country that have been affected. The Dispatch reports that Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin has also been affected by a cyberattack since Sunday, although AGH is not on the list of hospital hacks that KillNet allegedly targeted – at least one in every US state. Both hospitals are working their way through the hack and trying to determine what, if any, damage has been done.

These attacks are not new – but in the past year are reported to be increasing in their number.