ChristianaCare Plans New Health Center In Rehoboth Area

ChristianaCare plans to bring primary care and specialty health care services to a former store on Coastal Highway in the Rehoboth Beach area, with a target date to open in the spring of 2022.

The facility would be located in the former Pier 1 store. Wilmington-based Christiana Care said Wednesday that it would offer a traditional primary care practice, specialty services and an “innovative new model of care” for people who are 65 and older.

“We are on a mission to deliver the right care, at the right place for everyone – to make a positive impact on the health of every person in every community we serve,” ChristianaCare Medical Group President Lisa Maxwell, M.D., MHCDS said. “That includes increasing access to primary and specialty care services that will help people to achieve their very best health and manage chronic conditions. We’re incredibly excited to provide families in Lewes, Rehoboth and surrounding areas, and especially those 65 and older, with high-quality, convenient care close to where they live, work and play.”

ChristianaCare indicated Wednesday that the need for primary and specialty care services in Sussex County continues to grow. It also cited 2019 Delaware Health Tracker data which found that Sussex County had higher rates of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, osteoarthritis and other chronic conditions compared to the state average.

“ChristianaCare’s new location in Sussex County fills a need for expanded primary and specialty care in Southern Delaware, which is rapidly growing with an aging population,” ChristianaCare Family and Community Medicine Department Chair Cydney T. Teal, M.D., CPE, FAAFP, FACP said. “Patients who choose ChristianaCare benefit from the advantages of being connected to Delaware’s largest, most advanced health care system, including electronic medical records, virtual access to care on their personal electronic devices and access to a secure patient portal, all designed to help them to actively engage with their providers in their health.”

Describing the model of care for people who are 65 and older, ChristianaCare stated the following:

This new care model will address chronic health conditions, maintenance of mobility and functional status, nutrition and medication needs to support healthy aging. Patients will be able to have in-person visits with providers as well as the opportunity to connect virtually with expert specialists throughout ChristianaCare’s network of services. Home visits will be available to patients who have medical and social challenges that interfere with a typical office visit. The practice will also provide education and support for patients who face difficult decisions regarding insurance and medication plan choices.