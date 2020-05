An online casino games player, who recently registered with the iGaming site at Harrington Raceway & Casino, made a $3.75 wager and won a jackpot of over $473,000!! The Santa’s Super Slot jackpot is a progressive jackpot that awards randomly – and was last hit on Christmas Day of 2018! The winner wishes to remain anonymous, but she is a healthcare worker and told Delaware Lottery officials she plans to spoil her grandchildren and pay some bills.