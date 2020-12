About 3,000 meals will be on their way to families in need after a day of packing at Mountaire Farms’ Selbyville plant Monday in support of “Christmas for Thousands.”

The food drive followed up on the chicken company’s Thanksgiving for Thousands initiative. Volunteers packed 3,000 boxes that contained a Mountaire Farms roaster chicken, corn, yams, green beans, stuffing, gravy, cranberries and brownie mix.

Churches, non-profits and other community organizations will handle the distribution.