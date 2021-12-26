Christmas Tree Recycle Programs Get Underway

The time will come to say goodbye to your natural Christmas tree.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources says it can be tree-cycled. Real trees can be regifted to the environment at several yard waste recycling facilities across the state.

According to DNREC, more than 158,000 tons of yard waste – including grass, leaves, brush, trees and other landscaping materials – was recycled in 2020, that otherwise would have gone into landfills. The material is ground up and made into mulch.

Some sites accept trees at no cost, while others may charge a fee. Some waste haulers may also take away your tree at curbside.

For more information, please CLICK HERE

Please be sure to remove any decorations, lights and tinsel and detach the tree stand.

Worcester County citizens have an opportunity to regift to the environment as the holiday season winds down.

The Public Works Solid Waste Division will host its annual collection of Christmas trees through January 15th, 2022.

Residents may drop off their natural Christmas trees at no charge at the Central Landfill in Newark or the Homeowner Convenience Centers in Berlin, Snow Hill and Pocomoke. The tree debris will be ground up into mulch.

Businesses and organizations that sold Christmas trees are not permitted to drop them off at the convenience centers, but may bring them to the Central Landfill for disposal at an applicable tipping fee.

For more information, please call 410-632-3177.