CISA at Regional News Conference Addresses Election Security Concerns

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) yesterday held a virtual news conference in the Mid-Atlantic region (CISA Region 3), with CISA Director Jen Easterly to discuss steps being taken to ensure the security and resilience of the 2024 elections. During the conference, Easterly said that in her role, she has spent over three years traveling the country working with state and local election officials… https://www.wgmd.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/10-25-24-CISA-1-1.mp3 Cisa has personnel in all 50 states and the U.S. territories who work with election infrastructure stakeholders to share information; conduct physical security assessments of election facilities; conduct infrastructure resilience surveys; assist with obtaining security clearances; and offer resources, training, and access to other CISA products and services. A news conference was held yesterday in Region 3 of the The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. CISA Director Jen Easterly discussed reasons why no matter who you vote for, you can have confidence that your vote will be cast. She mentioned that machines Americans use to cast their ballots are not connected to the internet. Also, over 97% of registered voters will cast their ballots in jurisdictions where there will be a paper record that they themselves can verify. https://www.wgmd.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/10-25-24-CISA-2.mp3 She adds that those safeguards include cybersecurity protections, physical access controls, pre-election testing of equipment to ensure accuracy, and post-election audits.

She says all of that is featured on the #Protect 2024 website on Cisa.gov.

