Citizens for Delaware Schools 2024 School Board Voter Guide

A voter guide is now available online to help voters cast an informed vote on the day of school board elections– May 14th. For the second year, Citizens for Delaware Schools (CFDS) has published the non-partisan School Board Voter Guide featuring the positions of candidates who responded to their survey. You can view the guide on the Citizens for Delaware Schools website. School Board elections will be held on May 14th in eight school districts: Appoquinimink, Christina, Colonial, Red Clay, Delmar, Indian River District 4, Lake Forest, and Woodbridge. To view the Voters Guide, go to citizensfordelawareschools.org.