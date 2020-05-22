City employee in Salisbury tests positive for coronavirus

Mayor Jake Day has announced that a second municipal employee of the City of Salisbury has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee, a member of the Salisbury Fire Department, is currently presenting with a cough, but no other symptoms. The employee will remain in home isolation as mandated by the Wicomico County Health Department

City Administrator and COVID-19 Czar, Julia Glanz said, “To date the Salisbury Fire Department has transported 76 COVID-19 positive patients, with 328 PUIs (Persons Under Investigation), and while our team is taking every precaution possible, we knew the likelihood of another team member getting infected was high. We are supporting this Firefighter to make sure this period of isolation at home is as easy as possible on them and their family. I hope those in our community will continue to follow good hygiene habits and stay home as much as possible so our first responders can go home safely to their families.”

Essential City workers have their temperatures taken at the beginning of each shift and are required to wear N95 masks at all times when on-duty. While these measures can help to minimize the spread of the virus, no method of protection is 100% effective at keeping you infection-free.

While mitigation remains vitally important, we have already begun to see the disease exact its sad toll here in Salisbury. In honor of our neighbors who have lost their battles with COVID-19, all City of Salisbury flags continue to be flown at half-mast until further notice.