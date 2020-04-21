City employee tests positive for coronavirus in Salisbury

Mayor Jake Day has announced that a municipal employee of the City of Salisbury has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The employee, a member of the Salisbury Fire Department, currently has a cough but has not exhibited any other signs of symptoms.

The employee will remain in home isolation as mandated by the Wicomico County Health Department. At this time, there have been no other confirmed cases of COVID-19 among City employees.

Essential workers have their temperatures taken at the beginning of each shift, and , beginning this week, will be required to wear N95 masks at all times when on-duty.

While these measures can help to minimize the spread of the virus, no method of protection is 100% effective at keeping you infection-free.

With the number of confirmed cases in Wicomico County quickly approaching 200, social distancing measures remain the best bet for minimizing the impact of the Coronavirus in our community.

While mitigation remains vitally important, the City has already begun to see the disease exact its sad toll. In honor of the neighbors who have lost their battles with COVID-19, Mayor Jake Day ordered all City of Salisbury flags to be flown at half-mast until further notice.