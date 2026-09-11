City of Lewes 9-11 Remembrance

September 11, 2001, is a day our nation will never forget.

On the 25th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, the City of Lewes will join communities across the country in pausing to remember the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives, the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice, and the countless families and communities forever changed by that day.

As a solemn reminder of that day and the courage, sacrifice, and service demonstrated by so many, the City of Lewes Fire Department will sound the station alarm at 8:46 a.m., signifying Flight 11’s impact on the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

When the siren sounds, we ask the Lewes community to pause and remember those we lost, and to honor the enduring spirit of compassion, resilience, and hope that, even in our nation’s darkest moments, can unite communities and inspire incredible acts of kindness, courage, and service.

The unity in the aftermath of these attacks reminds us that our nation is stronger when we look beyond our differences and work collectively for the common good. By reflecting on the lessons of September 11th and honoring those who sacrificed so much, we ensure that their memory endures and that the spirit of resilience and service continues to guide our nation.

– The City of Lewes