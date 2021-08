Christmas is still some time off – but the City of Lewes is looking for a donation of a Christmas tree for the upcoming holiday season. The tree should be 30 feet tall and nicely shaped – which will be installed at Zwaanendael Park. If you have a tree that you’d like to see at the center of the City of Lewes celebration – contact Janet Reeves, Parks and Marina Administrator at jreeves@ci.lewes.de.us or 302-645-7777 ext. 100.