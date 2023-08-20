City of Milford Council to Adopt 2023-2028 Strategic Plan

The Milford City Council will review a final draft of the 2023-2028 Strategic Plan at the Monday, August 28th City Council Meeting. You are invited to view the draft plan online at https://bit.ly/COM2328plan and make public comments at the meeting beginning at 6pm. City officials worked to establish six priority areas for the 2023-2028 Strategic Plan:

• Community Engagement

• Public Safety & Preparedness

• Economic Health & Development

• Mobility & Infrastructure

• Neighborhoods & Community Services

• Fiscal Responsibility

Additional information from the City of Milford on these areas including goals, etc. can be found below:

Community Engagement: build an open, transparent, and engaged dialogue between the City

government and the Milford community. Public Safety & Preparedness: efficiently utilize all police resources; reduce crime, establish and

maintain strong and beneficial police-community relations, and utilize effective, proactive emergency

preparedness and public safety strategies. Economic Health & Development: enable growth of existing businesses; foster the establishment of

new businesses; meet the commercial needs of residents, businesses, and visitors; and bring more

tourism to Milford. Mobility & Infrastructure: proactively maintain our streets; proactively maintain our utility

infrastructure; address future growth by proactively making improvements to infrastructure; continue

to develop a multi-modal, pedestrian-friendly framework throughout the city; and improve traffic

management throughout the city. Neighborhoods & Community Services: preserve and enhance the property values and quality of our

neighborhood; encourage a balanced range of housing types and home-ownership opportunities for

existing and future residents; and promote a healthy community with a variety of recreational

activities provided by the city and community partner. Fiscal Responsibility: operate in an efficient and responsible manner.

It will be the responsibility of city staff to move the priority areas forward utilizing the established goals,

objectives, and strategies outlined in the Strategic Plan.

“Council, community members, stakeholders, and City staff all participated in this update to the Strategic Plan, and it is important they continue to be engaged in the implementation of the goals and objectives identified,” said Mark Whitfield, City Manager. “Bringing all the ideas together to shape this final Strategic Plan will help guide Council and staff in shaping a better future for Milford.” The Strategic Plan creates an organizational framework to drive effective decision-making for City Council and City management through the next five years. This framework lays the foundation for allocating financial and staffing resources, as well as proactively managing natural and environmental resources, for the City of Milford to thrive and grow.

The Milford City Council partnered with the University of Delaware to create a five-year strategic plan, and they broke out their priorities into six categories…

Economic Development & Community Engagement Administrator Sara Bluhm also tells the Talk of Delmarva that the six priorities came as a result of feedback from the community. They also did a survey from the National Citizens survey last summer. Residents identified what was important to them, and then the City Council reiterated that and broke it all down into six goals.

One of the reasons for the priority areas is growth. Milford now has over 11,000 residents.

Included in the list of priorities is Public Safety & Preparedness….