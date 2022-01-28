City of Milford, DE Preps for Storm

The City of Milford crews are proactively preparing for tonight and tomorrow’s (Jan. 28-29) Winter Storm

Warning. City of Milford residents should be aware of the following:

If power goes out during a storm, visit the city homepage and click ‘Let Us Know’ ( http://cityofmilford.com/535/MyMilford ) on a smartphone and see if someone else has reported the outage in your area. If so, residents can subscribe to updates on that case. If not, enter the appropriate information and submit the outage. Updates on the progress of the return to power will be sent. If without a smartphone, residents can report outages to the Milford Police Department at 302-422-In the case of an emergency, please call 911.

Snow Routes in Milford are as follows: NE and NW Front Streets (SR 14), SE Front St. (SR 36), Lakeview Ave. (SR 36) and N. and S. Walnut Streets. No parking is permitted after one hour of snowfall on these roads and cars are subject to being towed at the owners expense. Please consider off street parking even if you don't live on a snow route so plows can quickly clear streets.

All recreation programs scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29 are cancelled. A decision about Sunday, Jan. 30 programs will be posted on the Milford Parks & Recreation Dept. Facebook page.

The Riverwalk and all its bridges will be closed to pedestrians until it’s safe to reopen.

Property owners are responsible for ensuring the sidewalk adjacent to their property is maintained in safe condition and free of hazards to either pedestrian or vehicular traffic. Please ensure that your sidewalks are cleared of snow as soon after snowfall stops – as possible.

With high winds anticipated, please secure outside items that can be blown away.

Yard waste and bulk pickup on Monday, Jan. 31 may be subject to delay. Watch the City’s website for all trash pickup updates.