City of Milford Electric Rates to Increase

City of Milford electric customers can expect a 2.4% increase in June. This is a hike in the Power Coast Adjustment for energy usage and will affect all electric users on Delmarva – not just those powered by the Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation – as the increase is due to market-driven capacity cost increases. Milford City officials say their overall electric rate continues to be among the lowest rates in the State of Delaware.

Additional information from City of Milford:

Commercial accounts in Milford can expect an increase ranging from about 2.3 to 3.0 percent depending on demand, load factor, seasonality, and time of use.

Even with this rate increase, bills are comparable to the City’s rates dating back more than six years.

“DEMEC strives to represent the City of Milford and all public power cities and towns in Delaware with rate stability and cost control at the forefront of its goals,” Finance Director Lou Vitola said, “but the auction-based market for capacity is unpredictable. Fortunately, DEMEC has physical hedges in place that helped cut the rate impact of the auction results nearly in half.”

To help offset this increase, the City encourages customers to utilize Efficiency Smart

(https://www.efficiencysmart.org/milford-delaware) for rebates and an electric usage monitor, insulating windows, purchasing a water heater jacket, utilizing the City’s budget plan and servicing their HVAC system. Reducing your household energy consumption by about 6 kWh per day will completely offset the cumulative effect of all wholesale power costs passed through since 2020.

Questions regarding utility billing or the upcoming PCA can be directed to the City’s Customer Service Department at 302-422-6616.