City of Milford invites Public to Input Meeting Pertaining to Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety

You’re invited to attend The City of Milford’s N. Rehoboth Boulevard and N. Walnut Street Corridor public input meeting on Wednesday, October 25th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Public Works Facility, on 180 Vickers Drive in Milford. The purpose of the study is to identify gaps in the pedestrian and bicycle network and provide recommendations to enhance bicycle and pedestrian safety in the immediate area. The final report and plan documents would be used to develop construction plans for future City and State capital projects. Representatives from the City and the Dover/Kent County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) will be available during the two-hour period to gather feedback from the public.

All parties of interest are invited to participate in the public input meeting. Questions should be directed to Rob Pierce, Planning Director, at 302-424-8395 or rpierce@milford-de.gov.

