City of Milford invites Public to Springboard Village Public Hearing

Milford City Council will hear a presentation on Monday, January 22nd from Springboard Collaborative about their plans to bring one of their villages to the City. The public is invited to make public comments at the City Council meeting beginning at 6pm. Springboard villages stabilize and engage those experiencing unsheltered homelessness and economic hardship throughout Delaware, according to their website–www.the-springboard.org. The City’s role in the project would be to provide public land for the project. Alternatively, private land could be used provided the location meets the criteria of the Springboard program. All services would be provided by Springboard and no City funds are projected to be used to support the project. Regardless of location, the Springboard Village would require Conditional Use approval from City Council and another public hearing.

Additional Information on Springboard Villages:

These dignified cabin dwellings provide a safe, comfortable stepping-stone on the path to lasting housing. Each village connects participants to coordinated care and resources. The cabin villages can be deployed swiftly and economically, helping people out of the woods/off the streets and on the path to building a better, self-sufficient life.

About the City of Milford: (www.cityofmilford.com) The City of Milford, incorporated in 1807 and located in Kent and Sussex Counties along the Mispillion River, is home to 11,000+ year-round residents, 500+ retail businesses and non-profits, local restaurants, parks, trails, small town events, major healthcare providers, an historic shipyard, and its own school district. Known throughout the state as River Town, Art Town, Home Town, the City celebrates the beauty of its natural resources, the ingenuity of its people and its commitment to quality of life.