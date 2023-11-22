City of Milford Receives Excellence in Public Power Communications Award from APPA

The City of Milford has received an Award of Merit in the video category of the Excellence in Public Power

Communications Awards from the American Public Power Association for their video showcasing the electric department. The video can be view online at https://bit.ly/COMelectric. 67 public power electric utilities and utility organizations earned Excellence in Public Power Communications Awards last week at APPA’s Customer Connections Conference in San Antonio, Texas.

Pictured are Sara M. Bluhm Economic Development & Community Engagement Administrator and Joe Gehrdes, Director – External Relations, Huntsville Utilities, Alabama; and Vice Chair, Customer Connections Section.

Additional Information:

The annual awards recognize excellence in communications. The entries are judged in three categories: Print & Digital, Web & Social Media, and Video. Awards were given to those that showed ingenuity and creativity in telling their stories through outstanding copy, design, financial data presentation, graphics, social media engagement, video editing, and web layout and interactivity. There were more than 200 entries across all classes and categories this year.

This year’s awards were judged by Jakub Konysz, Founder and CEO, Global Navigators; Steven M. Mandurano, Principal: Marketing, Membership & Communications, Association CMO LLC; and Lidia Varesco Racoma, Brand Strategist & Marketing Designer, Lidia Varesco Design.