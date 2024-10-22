City of Milford Strengthens Emergency Communications – RAVE Technologies

The City of Milford is implementing a new emergency communication system from RAVE technologies. This is to prioritize resident safety and will allow the City to directly reach residents with critical information during emergencies – including power outages, flooding or other threats. This system will help to keep everyone informed during emergencies. Look for an email from the City with more information.

Additional information from the City of Milford:

How it Works:

Residents can expect to receive emails from the city with a return address of

cityofmilford@email.getrave.com. These emails will contain important information and may include

instructions on how to stay safe.

Verify Your Email Address:

If you receive an email from the city, please click the link to confirm your email address. This will ensure you

receive critical updates during emergencies.

Haven’t Received an Email? Sign Up Here!

Even if you haven’t received an email yet, you can still sign up for the RAVE system and ensure you’re included

in future communications. Visit https://www.smart911.com/smart911/ref/reg.action?pa=cityofmilford to

register today.

For more information about the RAVE system or other emergency preparedness resources, please visit the

City of Milford website at cityofmilford.com or call 302-422-6616.