City of Milford to Hold Special Election on Bond Issuance on Sat, April 26

The City of Milford will not have a municipal election on Saturday, April 26th however the planned Special Election authorizing the issuance of up to $8.5-million in general obligation bonds – will be held. This bond issuance is needed to finance the design, engineering and construction of water utility infrastructure improvements to supply the northwest service area – and complete other needed construction administration, construction inspection and infrastructure improvements. The special election will be held at the Milford Public Works Building from 10am to 6pm.

The filing deadline for the Town Council election passed with four candidates filing for four open Ward seats. Incumbents Daniel Marabello, Nadia Zychal and Jason James, Senior will return to the Council. Daniel Perez was the only candidate to file for the Ward 3 seat – Nirmala Samaroo did not file for re-election.

A reminder – the City of Milford uses the State of Delaware’s Voter Registration system. Please ensure you are properly registered to be eligible to participate in future elections and referendums.

Qualified non-resident property owners must be registered through the City Clerk’s Office at Milford City Hall to be eligible to vote in future City of Milford Elections and Referendums. Contact the City Clerk’s Office at 302-422-1111, extension 1142 or 1303 for additional clarification.