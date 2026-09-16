City of Rehoboth Beach Annual Reorganization: September 18th

At the Rehoboth Beach Mayor & Commissioners Meeting, at 2:00pm this Friday, September 18th, the City’s Annual Reorganization will take place. This will include the swearing in of the City’s new Mayor, Susan H. Stewart, along with commissioners J. Patrick Gossett and Mark W. Saunders. The Election of Officers, discussion and consideration of the appointment of Stewart’s vacated commissioner seat, and other appointments, will also take place at this Friday’s meeting.



Mayor Stewart