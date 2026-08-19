The City of Rehoboth Beach says five trees at Grove Park should be removed as soon as possible after a recent inspection found signs of bacterial leaf scorch, a disease with no known cure. The five affected Red Oaks are located near the park restrooms and storage shed. The city is seeking a contractor to remove the trees and plans to use insecticide treatments to help prevent the spread of the disease. Grove Park can safely reopen to foot traffic once the trees are removed and treatments are completed. The city also recommends that the Farmers’ Market remain at the Convention Center parking lot for now while additional tree assessments are conducted. Officials say they plan to replace trees that are removed and will provide updates on the park’s reopening.

Additional Information from the City of Rehoboth Beach:

City of Rehoboth Beach Provides Update on Grove Park Trees and Temporary

Closure

On Monday, August 17, City Arborist Mike Lilly and Delaware Department of Agriculture

Urban & Community Forestry Program Coordinator and Certified Arborist Taryn

Davidson met at Grove Park to conduct a Level 2 canopy assessment with SavATree.

SavATree unfortunately did not send a representative, so Lilly and Davidson conducted

another walkthrough and inspected 48 trees.

Findings

 Five trees, all Red Oaks, should be removed as soon as possible. They show

very poor canopy growth. Three are located near the restrooms, and two are

near the storage shed.

 The Oaks exhibit signs of Bacterial Leaf Scorch (BLS), a disease spread by

insects that feed on the trees. There is no cure for BLS, and once infected, a tree

typically has about 3 to 8 years remaining. It is unknown when these trees

became infected, but it is clear they have declined greatly since tree work was

completed earlier this year.

 Fourteen additional trees that were flagged for removal during last week’s

assessment are smaller and do not require immediate removal. Their removal

would make space for more successful, larger trees. At this time, this remains

only a recommendation.

Next Steps

 The City will have the five affected trees removed as soon as possible and is

currently seeking a service that can begin work as early as this week. The public

will be notified once plans are confirmed.

 Insecticides will be used to help prevent the spread of BLS-carrying insects.

Without intervention, these insects could potentially affect all Oaks, Maples, and

Sycamores throughout the City.

What Happens After Removal

 Once the five trees are removed and insecticide treatments are completed,

Grove Park can safely reopen to foot traffic.

 Additional pruning will be scheduled for the fall.

 TRAQ testing and use of the Resistograph will also be planned to better assess

overall tree health and damage.

What About the Farmers’ Market?

 Some of the mature trees in the park have old wounds from past compaction

when trailers were previously located there decades ago. Several trees have

cables and wires from former electric lines. These issues are not solely the result

of Farmers’ Market operations.

 The City recommends the Farmers’ Market retain its temporary location at the

Convention Center parking lot until further notice while assessments are

conducted.

Why Wasn’t This Identified Sooner?

 Bacterial Leaf Scorch can progress quickly. These trees may have contracted the

disease up to three years ago, but symptoms often do not appear until late

August or early September. The presence of halos on the leaves is a notable

indicator.

 During an assessment two years ago, the trees appeared healthy with full

canopies. Aeration was recommended as a precaution, completed this past

spring, but this process does not prevent or cure BLS.

Tree Replacement

 Yes, the City intends to replace any trees that must be taken down. Staff will work

with the Department of Agriculture’s tree replacement program to identify the best

options.

Looking Ahead

 The City will continue to provide updates regarding tree removal and the timeline

for safely reopening Grove Park.

 The City recommends that Farmers’ Market remain at the Convention Center

until further notice, to allow time for further discussions.