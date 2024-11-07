City of Rehoboth Beach Seeks New Solicitor

The City of Rehoboth Beach is issuing a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for a City Solicitor. The City Solicitor provides chief legal counsel to the City, which includes the City Commissioners, the City Manager, City departments, and the Board of Commissions (excluding the City’s Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment, which both have their own independent legal representation). The role will operate as an independent contractor to the City and is expected to begin January-February 2025.

Application Information from the City of Rehoboth Beach:

Applications for the RFQ are due by December 2nd, 2024. Applicants can also apply as an in-house counsel, rather than an independent contractor. Interested applicants to be recognized as a City employee can apply through the City’s employment opportunities portal.