CITY OF REHOBOTH BEACH: URGENT NOTICE REGARDING LOW PRESSURE/WATER OUTAGE

Due to a water system problem south of Route 1 and east of the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal, customers in that area may experience a temporary water outage. Customers throughout the City of Rehoboth Beach water distribution system may experience periods of low water pressure until the system is repaired later this evening.

If you are experiencing water outages or low water pressure, immediately discontinue any non-essential water use. This includes all outdoor irrigation and car washing. Minimizing use will reduce the potential for the water system to lose pressure or run out of water. Thank you for your patience.

For more information, please contact the Communications Department at 302-227-6181 ext. 522 or communications@cityofrehoboth.com.