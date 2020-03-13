City of Rehoboth cancels special events, public meetings over coronavirus outbreak

The City of Rehoboth Beach is canceling all special events and suspending all public commission and committee meetings until further notice in a precautionary move due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Commissioners Regular Meeting will be held on Friday, March 20, at 3 p.m. with a condensed agenda to vote on the FY 2020-21 budget. This meeting will not be open to the public but will be available via live stream at cityofrehoboth.civicweb.net/Portal/.

All permitted special events in Rehoboth Beach will be canceled through April.

The decision to suspend public meetings and events was based on the Governor’s State of Emergency to prepare for the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and recommendations to practice social distancing and reduce the number of large gatherings, according to city leaders.

Due to the growing concerns over the virus, city leaders also decided to close the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center through April 30, 2020.

City Hall is open during regular business hours Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff is receiving updated information and directives about health concerns as additional information becomes available from public health agencies.

The City of Rehoboth Beach has also increased its precautionary measures including hand washing, placing hand sanitizer stations near entrances, increasing the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting commonly touched objects, and providing ongoing training to staff for best practices to provide a safe and healthy environment.

Essential services, including Police and Fire, remain fully staffed and operational in Rehoboth Beach with all emergency crews prepared to respond as necessary.

For questions about the coronavirus or your exposure risk, call the Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 or TTY at 1-800-232-5460 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.