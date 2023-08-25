City of Rehoboth Invites Residents, Stakeholders to “Reach Out” on New Engagement Platform

The City of Rehoboth Beach invites you to visit “Reach Out Rehoboth” to learn about current city projects and to provide suggestions, ideas, comments and questions through a variety of tools. City Manager Laurence Christian hopes this will lead to more collaborative, better decision-making. You’ll find surveys and polls that can be responded to, share ideas, comments and stories or ask questions.

Additional information from the City of Rehoboth Beach:

The Reach Out Rehoboth site features a suite of tools and widgets provided through Granicus’s Engagement HQ platform. Tools allow registered visitors to the site to respond to surveys and polls, share ideas and comments as well as stories, and to ask questions. The widgets function as ways to provide information such as links to documents and photos, timelines and key dates, and information about staff who are “listening” on the project.

Information on the newly launched site relates to current projects and includes:

the traffic and parking study

construction of a new beach patrol and comfort station facility

possible establishment of a stormwater utility

Wilmington/Baltimore streetscape improvements

a variety of additional upcoming maintenance projects, such as the repaving of Rehoboth Avenue, installation of new water meters, and replacement of the water main on Laurel Avenue

a “Hot Topics” survey; the initial survey focuses on whether Rehoboth Beach should allow leashed dogs on the beach during certain hours in the summer season.

The City of Rehoboth Beach has opted to require registration for most engagement activities on the site to ensure a higher quality of input and to better understand the relationship that people who are providing feedback have with the city.



Specific engagement opportunities currently available on Reach Out Rehoboth include: