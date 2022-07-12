City of Rehoboth Searching for the Perfect Christmas Tree

2021 Rehoboth Beach Christmas Tree / Image courtesy City of Rehoboth Beach

The search is on – for the perfect community Christmas tree for Rehoboth Beach! City officials are looking for someone who has a tall and shapely evergreen they are willing to donate. With the generous assistance of John L. Briggs and Company and George W. Plummer, the city will take care of removal and transportation of the tree.

What Rehoboth is looking for: at least 35 feet tall with a nice shape over all

easily accessible (not having to use another property to get to the tree)

within about 15 miles of Rehoboth Beach

The Christmas tree that is selected will be unveiled at the city’s annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Sing-Along event at 6:30 pm Friday, November 25.

Contact Communications Specialist Lynne Coan at lcoan@cityofrehoboth.com or call 302-227-6181, ext 522.