City of Salisbury Advises Drivers to Plan Routes That Avoid Flooding on Route 13

Due to the massive rainfall over the weekend, Route 13 in Salisbury — in the area of the Priscilla Street and Northwood Drive intersections — continues to remain flooded and impassable. The City of Salisbury is monitoring the situation, but the flooding is expected to continue over the next few days, so the road will remain closed until the area is safe. Officials advise those of you who drive in the area to plan an alternate route to your destination— avoiding the closed section of the road as well as other low-lying areas. If you travel South, you should consider using Gordy Road as an alternate path, and if heading North, then consider Route 50. Be aware some of the posted detour routes are also experiencing high water.