City of Salisbury Announces Return of Traffic Flow on Carroll Street

The City of Salisbury will be restoring Carroll Street traffic flow from Circle Avenue to U.S. Route 13 after re-evaluating its 2022 redesign. Mayor Randy Taylor emphasized that months of consideration and careful planning went into the decision. He says more than two years of practical experience and observation have shown the extra-wide bike paths installed in 2022 are underutilized, confuse drivers, and impede traffic flow—adding that the bike paths will remain, but they won’t be as dominant as in the prior design. This will allow traffic to flow better while offering safety and accessibility to both cyclists and pedestrians. The mayor also assured residents that City staff are handling the project with diligence. Once complete, there will be two lanes in each direction for vehicles, with arrows for guidance. Two bike lanes will remain—one each for eastbound and westbound bicyclists—with appropriate separation from vehicular traffic. Pedestrian crossings will be indicated with highly visible markings.