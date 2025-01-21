City of Salisbury Announces Temporary Closure of Right Entryway to Upper Levels of Garage for Repairs



The City of Salisbury announces that the right entryway to the upper levels of the municipal garage will be temporarily closed for necessary repairs from Thursday, January 23, through Saturday, January 25, 2025.

Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic safely during this period. Motorists are urged to exercise caution when entering and exiting the garage and to remain mindful of pedestrians.

Delays are anticipated, and residents are encouraged to plan accordingly for their daily commute. The City apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and cooperation as we work to maintain and improve our facilities.