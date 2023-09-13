City of Salisbury Announces Two-Day Closure of Picnic Island Due to Conservation Effort

The Picnic Island portion of City Park in Salisbury will be closed on Friday and Saturday, September 15th and 16th from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. to facilitate invasive plant identification and removal. While the work is expected to be completed within one day, an additional day was added to account for possible inclement weather. City officials say the closure is necessary to ensure the safety of residents and visitors while this essential conservation work is carried out.