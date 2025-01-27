City of Salisbury Announces Water Main Break Repair Today on West College Avenue

As part of the City of Salisbury’s ongoing efforts to improve, repair, and maintain the water distribution system, the Department of Waterworks Utilities Division will be conducting repairs on a water main in the 300 block of West College Avenue today, January 27, 2025.

West College Avenue will be impassable from Camden Avenue to Smith Street, including through traffic and emergency vehicles. The repairs are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and are expected to conclude by 5 p.m., barring any unforeseen circumstances.

All utility locators and Central Alarm have been notified of the planned work.

The City of Salisbury appreciates the community’s patience and understanding during this time as we work to maintain the integrity of our water system.