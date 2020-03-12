City of Salisbury Cancels Salisbury Marathon & RunSBY Festival and Other Activities

The City of Salisbury announces the following temporary actions aimed at minimizing the impact of COVID-19 in our community.

The City of Salisbury Emergency Operations Center is now at a Level 2 Activation (Watch). This level of activation indicates that an event may occur and City department heads and critical staff are monitoring and reporting information regularly to the City Administrator and Mayor.

Residents can anticipate the following effects to normal City operations:

EVENTS

The Salisbury Marathon and RunSBY Festival are cancelled. All registrations are deferred to the 2021 RunSBY Festival. Questions should be directed to sbymarathon@gmail.com .

Friday Indoors (March 20, 2020) is on, unchanged, as there is no gathering associated with 3 Friday Indoors. The Average Joe’s 0.5k will be rescheduled to a date to be determined.

The Hops on the River event will be rescheduled to a date to be determined.

The Census 2020 Neighborhood Walk will be rescheduled to a date to be determined.

All events permitted by the City through Easter (April 12, 2020) are canceled. No City support services will be provided to these events and no leases of City property during that time period will be honored. Deposits will be returned, if requested, or held for a rescheduled date.

PUBLIC SERVICES

All public safety services remain unchanged.

All critical public services, including trash and recycling, water and sewer services remain unchanged.

Until further notice, job applications, and requests for information on compensation or benefits from the City of Salisbury Human Resources Department should be accessed remotely at 833-SBY-CITY, jobs@salisbury.md , https://salisbury.md/departments/human-resources .

, . Until further notice, permit applications, document submissions and correspondence with the City of Salisbury Department of Infrastructure & Development should be accessed remotely at 833-SBY-CITY, infdev@salisbury.m d, https://salisbury.md/departments/infrastructure-development .

d, . Until further notice bill payment to the City of Salisbury Finance Department should be completed remotely at 833-SBY-CITY, finance@salisbury.md , https://salisbury.md/departments/finance/pay .

, . As of this release, City Council meetings are scheduled to continue without interruption.

All City of Salisbury Boards, Commissions, Advisory Committees and Task Force meetings are canceled. Task Forces may continue to meet remotely.

All City of Salisbury employee work travel out of state is hereby canceled during the period of the State of Emergency and all personal travel out of state is discouraged.

For public health information, please continue to monitor Wicomico Health Department and Peninsula Regional Medical Center social media feeds and web sites. For COVID-19 information, residents may call (410) 341-4600 during regular business hours or 211 after hours.