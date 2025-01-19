City of Salisbury Closures for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 20

The City of Salisbury honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, January 20, 2025. This day serves as an opportunity to reflect on Dr. King’s enduring vision of justice, equality, and unity.

In observance of the holiday, all City of Salisbury offices will be closed on Monday, January 20, 2025. Regular business operations will resume on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

If your trash pickup is scheduled for Monday, January 20, it will instead be collected on Tuesday, January 21.