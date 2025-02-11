City of Salisbury Offices and Salisbury Zoo Closed Wednesday

Due to the ongoing winter storm, all City of Salisbury offices and the Salisbury Zoo will be closed during normal business hours on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

emergency routes clear of parked vehicles to facilitate snow removal efforts. Essential personnel, including emergency services and snow removal crews, will continue operations to ensure public safety and road clearance. The state of emergency remains in effect until 5 p.m. on February 12, 2025. Residents are reminded to keep clear of parked vehicles to facilitate snow removal efforts.

Trash collection services will proceed as scheduled.

Residents are urged to avoid unnecessary travel and stay informed through official City communication channels.