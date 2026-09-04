City of Salisbury Offices Closed Labor Day

City of Salisbury offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in observance of Labor Day.

Trash collection normally scheduled for Monday will be collected Tuesday, Sept. 8. Residents are encouraged to plan accordingly for the adjusted schedule.

The Salisbury Zoo will remain open on Labor Day for residents and visitors to enjoy.

For schedules, services and other resources, visit the City of Salisbury website at Salisbury.md. Residents can also explore Salisbury OneMap, the City’s GIS application, to find information about properties, City services, districts and other community resources.