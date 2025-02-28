City of Salisbury Partners with T2 Systems to Enhance Downtown Parking

Salisbury officials announce a new partnership to enhance downtown parking. The City is partnering with T2 Systems, which is a parking management provider, to modernize parking operations with enhanced digital tools for permit holders and daily parkers. The full transition will begin in early April, but permit holders can begin to create their accounts and security their permits beginning on March 5th. The upgrade will impact the Downtown business district, specific residential streets and the Downtown Salisbury Parking Garage.

Additional information from the City at Salisbury:

With this partnership, the City will implement an automated permit management and mobile payment system, allowing users to conveniently manage their permits, pay for parking tickets, pay for a parking session, and receive notifications when their parking is confirmed and when it is set to expire. For daily parking garage users, the parking garage will be cashless, with payments accepted via mobile transactions and newly installed pay stations for those who prefer on-site transactions. Parking rates for daily users in the garage are $2 per hour or $10 per day.

License Plate Readers (LPRs) will be installed to aid in enforcement, and parking violations will be automatically issued if payment has not been made for permits, garage parking, or if a vehicle is parked for greater than 2 hours on-street.

Downtown Salisbury will continue to offer free two-hour on-street parking to ensure spaces remain available throughout the day. Visitors planning to stay downtown for more than two hours are encouraged to utilize the parking garage or Lot 10. Evening parking will remain free after 4 p.m., as well as on weekends and holidays, maintaining the City’s commitment to accessible and convenient parking options.