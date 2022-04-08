City of Salisbury Releases Citizen Sustainability Survey

The City of Salisbury, in conjunction with Salisbury University Environmental Studies students, have released a survey to gather citizen input about what steps the City should take for future environmental sustainability.

The survey, which consists of 19 short questions, covers a range of topics from neighborhood dynamics to desired community sustainability activities. Responses will help the City in planning for the future, and could guide decisions as small as a community event or as big as a major policy change.

“It is important to take the pulse of our community and hear from residents and neighbors new ideas and ways we can improve our sustainability efforts,” says the City of Salisbury’s Sustainability Coordinator Alyssa Hastings. “It has been wonderful to work with our community partners, Salisbury University and BEACON, on this project. We encourage you to take the survey and share it with friends, family, colleagues, and networks.”

In 2020, the Mayor convened an Environmental Policy Task Force to set recommendations and guide the City’s Sustainability Planning. The group of experts put together over 50 recommendations for the City to improve the environment. To see this list of recommendations, please visit https://salisbury.md/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/1-25-21-Council-Meeting-Agenda-1.pdf#page=150. The results from this new survey will build upon the work being done by the Environmental Policy Task Force, and will inform their future sustainability planning.

The survey has also been made available in three languages: English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole. This survey is anonymous and responses will only be used in the aggregate. The 19-question survey will take about 12 minutes to complete.

In answering the questions, please use the following definition for “environmental sustainability”: Environmental sustainability seeks the use and preservation of natural resources in a way that protects global ecosystems, improves human well-being, and strives for social equity.

In the questions, “the City” is used to refer to the City of Salisbury.

Upon the completion of this survey, you will be given the opportunity to be entered into a raffle for a chance to win 1 of 5 $50 Rise Up Coffee gift cards. This entry will be separate from your responses. You can also enter your email to learn more about environmental activities around Salisbury.

If you have any questions regarding this survey, please contact Alyssa Hastings at ahastings@salisbury.md.