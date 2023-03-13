City of Salisbury Road Work at Russell & West College Avenues to begin Wednesday

Work to replace concrete at the intersection of Russell and West College Avenues in Salisbury will begin on Wednesday morning around 6am and should be completed by 5pm on Monday, March 20th. Drivers should expect some minor periodic traffic delays due to traffic pattern modifications. This work is being done by a private contractor.

Should you have any questions or need clarification regarding this project, please contact Jon Wilson or Brian Duke with Salisbury Department of Infrastructure & Development at 410-548-3170.