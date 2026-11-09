City of Salisbury Veterans Day Closures
November 9, 2026/
The City of Salisbury announces that City offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, in observance of Veterans Day.
Trash and recycling collection will operate on its regular schedule, with no changes to scheduled pickup services.
The Salisbury Zoo will remain open on Veterans Day for residents and visitors to enjoy.
The City of Salisbury thanks all veterans for their service, sacrifice, and dedication to our country. We are grateful to the men and women who have served and continue to serve in defense of our freedoms.