City of Salisbury – Snow Information

The City of Salisbury is monitoring the predicted winter weather event closely and is prepared to clear the roads and ensure community safety. The Police and Fire Departments have made plans to ensure necessary staffing, while the City will communicate any key information to the public throughout Sunday (Jan. 5) and Monday (Jan. 6).

Currently all City services are planned to be on schedule on Monday including garbage and recycling pickup along with scheduled yard waste pickup, but that could change if the weather is severe enough.

Please remember that property owners adjacent to any street within the City limits are responsible for the removal of snow from their sidewalks. The snow must be removed for the entire length of their property for a width of four feet. The removal must take place within six hours after the snow has stopped falling. If the snow stopped between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 a.m., then the snow needs to be removed before 2 p.m.

snow emergency routes which have been posted with signs and will receive first priority attention for plowing and salting. When an emergency is declared by the Police Chief, disabled or parked vehicles and vehicles not equipped with snow tires or chains may be removed from these streets by authority of the Police Department. Please also be aware that vehicles should be cleared from

If you live near a fire hydrant, the Salisbury Fire Department urges you to make sure it is accessible with a 4-foot diameter area shoveled around it.

All important information regarding City snow removal is available on this page of the City website.

CITY CLOSURES

The Salisbury Zoo will be closed on Monday, Jan. 6 in anticipation of poor weather. The Zoo is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 7.