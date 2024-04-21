Classes Canceled Monday at DSU after Shooting Sunday Morning

Classes at Delaware State University are canceled Monday after a deadly shooting on campus just after 1:30 Sunday morning near an underpass outside of Warren Franklin Residential Hall. DSU Police found an 18 year old female from Wilmington with a gunshot wound – she was pronounced dead at Bayhealth Medical Center. Police say the victim is not a student at the University.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and possibly another non-student female were visiting a DSU student on campus. Dover Police say there is no description of the suspect who was last seen running in the direction of College Road.

Officials closed the campus Sunday and canceled all events. Police patrols have also been increased. Dover Police ask anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police at (302)736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.