Claymont Man Arrested in Dover for Felony Gun Offenses

Delaware State Police have arrested a 35-year-old Claymont man at a traffic stop in Dover for felony gun offenses. The arrest happened early yesterday afternoon in Dover. Michael DiRocco faces charges that include Possession of a Firearm By a Person Prohibited for a Prior Felony and Carrying a Concealed Firearm–both of which are felonies. DiRocco was released on $5,000 unsecured bond.

Michael DiRocco

Additional Information from DE State Police:

On June 25, 2024, at approximately 12:49 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed multiple equipment violations on a grey Infiniti Q60 as it was traveling on the P.O.W. /M.I.A. Parkway toward South Dupont Highway in Dover. The trooper conducted a traffic stop, and made contact with the operator, identified as Michael DiRocco. A computer inquiry of DiRocco revealed his license was suspended, and he had a capias for his arrest issued by the Newport Alderman Court 42. DiRocco was subsequently taken into custody without incident. Troopers conducted an inventory search of the Infiniti before it was towed, and discovered a loaded firearm concealed under the driver-side floor mat. DiRocco is a convicted felon, and is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

DiRocco was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.