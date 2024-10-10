Clayton, Delaware Man Arrested in Queen Anne’s County for DUI, Resisting Arrest, Assault

A 55-year-old Clayton, Delaware man was arrested for DUI, Assault 2nd Degree, resisting arrest among other charges. Deputies were dispatched to Stulltown Road in Sudlersville on October 3rd at about 5:15 p.m. for reports of a suspicious vehicle. One of the deputies observed multiple signs of impairment including a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage and an empty alcohol bottle in the passenger seat. Deputies attempted to place David Nelson Garrett under arrest, and he began resisting. He was moved to the ground to gain compliance where he was placed in handcuffs and then walked to a patrol vehicle. Garrett then kicked another one of the deputies in the shin. A search of his person uncovered Controlled Dangerous Substances. Garrett refused a breath test and was taken to the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office for booking and processing.