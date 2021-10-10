UPDATED: Clayton Man Dies After Camden Motorcycle Crash

UPDATED – 10/10/21 – 9:50am – Delaware State Police have identified the individual who died in a fatal motorcycle crash on October 8, 2021, as 57-year-old Alfred DeSomma of Clayton, DE.

This collision remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact Master Corporal William Booth by calling 302-697-4454.

A 57 year old Clayton man is dead after a crash Friday evening just after 4:30. Delaware State Police say a Jeep was stopped in the left turn lane on Route 13 in Camden turning onto Old North Road. When the light turned green the Jeep began to turn – when a motorcycle went through the red light after passing several stopped vehicles on the left shoulder of the roadway and collided with the Jeep. The motorcycle rider was thrown from the bike – he later died from his injuries at Bayhealth Hospital – Kent Campus. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.