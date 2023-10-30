Clayton Woman Arrested for Dover Burglary

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police arrested 44 year old Lori Davenport of Clayton for the burglary of a Dover residence on August 21st around 4pm on Dinahs Corner Road in Dover. A few days before a witness contacted the homeowner about a suspicious woman seen leaving the property in a green sedan and weed whacker sticking out of the car. Police investigated and identified Davenport and obtained an warrant for her arrest.

Police learned that Davenport was in the Dover Walmart on Thursday and police arrested her without incident. Davenport is charged with 2nd degree burglary and theft over $1500.

She was released on her own recognizance.