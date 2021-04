Earth Day provided the opportunity for Wicomico County to begin a clean-up program.

Acting County Executive John Psota said groups are welcome to sign up for a clean-up project. The County will pitch in trash bags, ‘pickers’ and safety vests, and will collect the collected bags of trash and cover dumping costs.

Projects must be approved by the Public Works Department.