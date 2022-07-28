Clear Space Theatre Co. Plans to Sell Avenue Properties, Ends Legal Dispute with City

Clear Space Theatre Company is withdrawing its proposal to relocate its productions and summer camps into a new, larger building on Rehoboth Avenue.

Clear Space unveiled its proposal in November 2018, but said this week that the difficult decision to terminate the project resulted from months of serious debate. The Board of Directors cited the rising costs of a legal battle with Rehoboth Beach as the reason for ending the lawsuit.

Three lots on Rehoboth Avenue where Clear Space hoped to develop an arts destination will be sold.

The organization said it will “seek other options to allow for growth, and the ability to better serve residents and visitors to southern Delaware.”

“The show (and live theatre at the beach) must go on. And it will continue at our current location on Baltimore Avenue. We have a full season of shows and classes scheduled for the remainder of 2022 and are excited to produce seasons for many years to come,” Clear Space Theatre Company Executive Wesley Paulson said in a statement.