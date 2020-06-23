Clerk Dragged During Milford Robbery

A store clerk was dragged by a fleeing robbery suspect in Milford.

Delaware State Police say a man ran out of Liberty Gas on Bay Road Sunday night with items he did not pay for.

The store employee, a 30-year-old woman, followed the man as he started to drive away. She was dragged as he took off.

Police were led to a suspect, 34-year-old Byron C. Kelly, who was arrested at his home in Milford without incident. The store employee was taken to a hospital for treatment, and is expected to be fine.

Kelly is charged with robbery and other offenses.