Click-It or Ticket Enforcement Campaign Starts Today

Over the past year in Delaware, 39 percent of people that were killed in crashes were not wearing a seatbelt, according to Kimberly Chesser, Director of the Delaware Office of Highway Safety.

She says the Delaware OHS also has a PSA that they will send out to high schools for them to include in the morning announcements about the importance of seatbelt safety.

This year’s Click it or Ticket enforcement in Delaware is from today to June 9th. Expect high visibility and strict enforcement during this time period with the message that drivers and passengers need to be buckled up. Meghan Niddrie of the Delaware Office of Highway Safety tells the Talk of Delmarva about some of the trends they’re seeing…

Niddrie says that from 2018 to 2022, 42% of deaths from crashes on the roads involved ones who were not buckled, which is almost half of all the fatalities. She adds that buckling up is such a simple step and can double your chances of survival in the event of a crash.

The Delaware Office of Highway Safety is reminding you to buckle up and the Click-it or ticket enforcement campaign is about to get underway. OHS is partnering with local and state police to conduct high-visibility enforcement from May 15th to June 9th, as a part of the national effort by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. According to the NHTSA, 57 percent of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night (6:00 p.m. – 5:59 a.m.) were not wearing their seat belts. That’s why one focus of the Click It or Ticket campaign is nighttime enforcement.