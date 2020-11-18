‘Click It Or Ticket’ Seat Belt Campaign Underway In Md.

Maryland has begun a “Click it or Ticket” campaign to enforce and educate motorists about seat belt laws.



According to the Maryland Highway Safety Office, one in three occupants who die in crashes was not buckled up. Maryland law requires every driver and passenger to be wearing a seat belt or an age-appropriate child car seat.



If a passenger older than 16 is found to not be wearing a seat belt, the driver could receive an $83 ticket for each offense.

The Maryland Highway Safety Office provided these statistics: